OVER 250,000 FINES ISSUED IN SPAIN FOR BREAKING CONFINEMENT RULES

144 people detained in the Canary Islands for ignoring the state of alarm, and almost 14,000 fines issued.

The Guardia Civil and the National Police have arrested 2,136 people throughout Spain, and have processed 252,159 fines for violating the mobility restrictions established to control the spread of coronavirus.

In a press release yesterday, the Canary Islands government said: “we are at a key moment in achieving the objective of containing the spread of the coronavirus as soon as possible, especially after the new restrictions that came into force on Monday.”

To see all the regulations and restrictions approved since the state of alarm was declared, both nationally and regionally, the following updated pdf document can be downloaded, which is published on the website of the Official Boletin (BOE): https://www.boe.es/biblioteca_juridica/codigos/codigo.php?id=355