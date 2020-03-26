23 PEOPLE INFECTED IN A CENTRE FOR THE DISABLED IN NORTH TENERIFE

The Ministry of Health has reported that 23 people related to the Residencia San José, in La Laguna, a centre for the disabled, have tested positive for coronavirus.

They confirmed that seven ‘users’, thirteen staff, two religious workers, and one volunteer have all tested positive.

All of them are asymptomatic or present mild symptoms, and have been subjected to isolation in the center itself, the Ministry said.

It is an open center in which there are 25 users, five nuns, and 22 workers and volunteers in total, and it is thought that the onset of infection was started by a user, who was admitted on March 19th, and is hospitalized.

They also stressed the fact that the center has been deep cleaned, and the correct protocol actioned, under guidelines of the health emergency declared throughout the country due to coronavirus.