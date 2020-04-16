2,200 TESTS HAVE NOW BEEN CARRIED OUT IN SENIOR CENTRES ACROSS THE ISLANDS

The Ministry of Health has now carried out the testing of 2,200 people among residents and workers at old peoples homes in the Canary Islands, by means of PCR test with the complement of the antibody test, and the first results show that only six people have tested positive, two of them workers, and are asymptomatic.

The regional executive said in a statement earlier, that the work of both screening and control of these centres, in which ten elderly people have died since the start of the epidemic, has been coordinated between the General Directorate of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Rights, which in turn is coordinated with the local councils.

It also includes the Primary Care departments of hospitals and the Canary Emergency Service (SUC).

The Health department said that the screening plan for nursing homes has been made possible due to the increase in speed of obtaining PCR results, meaning that the number of tests has gone up from the usual average of between 800 and 1,000 a day, to the 1,700 that were achieved today.

TESTING IS TAKING PLACE AT THE SAME TIME THROUGHOUT THE ARCHIPELAGO

Screening is being carried out throughout the Canary archipelago following planned schedule, so that all are done at the same time.

So far they have tested:

125 people in Fuerteventura.

81 in Lanzarote.

300 in La Palma.

81 people in El Hierro, which is all the centres on the island.

49 in La Gomera.

918 in Gran Canaria, of which four people have tested positive but asymptomatic; two residents and two workers.

And finally 640 in Tenerife, of which two residents have tested positive, being asymptomatic.