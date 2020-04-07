216 ARRESTS AND 20,000 FINES DO FAR IN THE CANARIES DURING LOCKDOWN

The State Security Forces and Corps (FCSE) have made a total of 216 arrests in the Canary Islands, and issued 20,337 fines since the state of alarm started on Sunday 15th March.

Nationally they have carried out 3,267 arrests and issued 377,680 fines.

The delegate of the Canary Islands Government, Anselmo Pestana, said that, although there is already talk of a ‘de-escalation’ in the restrictions, the state of alarm and the restrictions on mobility, are still in force “so as not to spoil the results of the effort made so far” in the fight against COVID-19.

“I am aware that this is not going to be a Holy Week like any other. That we are not going to be able to go to a second residence, to the beach, to Teide, that we are not even going to be able to enjoy the company of our friends on a terrace in the sun. But, even at the risk of being repetitive, I want to appeal to all Canarian citizens to continue supporting the authorities in the fight against the coronavirus,” he said in a statement.

“Holding on a little longer and continuing as before, all united, we are going to the end of this situation very soon,” he added.