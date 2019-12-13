Over 200 migrants rescued at weekend

MORE stringent policing in northern Morocco is pushing would-be migrants to attempt the journey to the Spanish archipelago.

Some 207 people have been rescued from three boats in waters near Spain during the past weekend.

A vessel carrying 37 migrants, including 10 women and four minors, arrived at 8.10pm on Saturday in Fuerteventura, at Tuineje’s Gran Tarajal pier, according to the Canaries’ Red Cross Operations Centre.

Another 80 individuals were assisted by Spanish sea rescue services last Sunday morning, when they were discovered in the Strait of Gibraltar, aboard a wooden boat.

And at around 6.30pm the same day, 90 migrants were rescued from a vessel near Alborán island and taken to the Granada port of Motril, some 45 nautical miles away. There were at least five minors in this group.

The spike in migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands has stretched resources thin at regional shelters.

A lack of beds has forced authorities to book several rooms at a hotel in Las Palmas for migrant women, who are pregnant or caring for small children. There are also 200 beds at temporary migrant shelters in Tenerife and Gran Canaria.