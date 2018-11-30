20 years of storm damage cost Canaries 602m euros

STORMS across the Canary Islands over the past two decades have caused enormous damage, at a cost of more than 600 million euros (at 2018 prices), plus last week’s estimated 2m-euro bill in the North of Tenerife.

Half the damage was caused by Tropical Storm Delta, which passed over these islands in 2005, with winds of up to 250km/h.

The Chair of the Disaster Risk Reduction, along with the University of La Laguna’s Department of Geography, have staged the Spanish Climatology Association’s 11th Conference.

It comprised a study on the damage of meteorological events of extraordinary range, which have affected the Canaries between 1996 and 2016. And these breath-taking facts emerged.

It has now been published by the State Meteorological Agency, which takes, as its main source of information, the data bank of the Insurance Compensation Consortium.

That’s the public company which accounts for most of the damages from extraordinary phenomena, relating to homes, vehicles, or other types of properties insured, such as those concerning the agricultural industry.

Over this research period, the Consortium paid the Canary Islands community the equivalent of 270.36m euros, at 2018 prices, because it updates the figures, according to each year’s inflation, to those harmed by almost 45,934 claims of three types: floods, sea damage and atypical cyclonic storms, such as those with gusts of over 120km/h.

Three years alone accounted for 72% of this figure: 2002 was the year of floods in Tenerife capital Santa Cruz, leading to eight deaths; 2005, with Storm Delta across all the islands, followed by 2010, with three episodes of heavy rains in February, affecting Tenerife’s El Rosario municipality.

The research study reports that most damage was caused by the ravages of the sea, with 133m euros (49.29% of the total).

This was followed by floods, 122.3m euros (45.24%) and cyclonic storms, 15m euros (5.56%).

And last week’s dramatic floods, featuring waves of up to 40ft high, wrecked some seafront apartments on the northern coast, and affected many residents and business premises.