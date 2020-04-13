195,000 WORKERS AFFECTED BY ERTE IN THE CANARIES

Canary Islands ERTEs exceed 26,200 affecting more than 195,000 workers. By economic sectors: hospitality (32.1%), commerce (25.9%) and other services (34.6%) account for most of the files.

The General Directorate of Labour for the Canary Islands Government has had 26,267 ERTE requests registered up until last Friday 26,267 due to force majeure, affecting a total of 195,183 employees.

98.1% of these applications have been submitted by companies with between 1 and 50 employees, and three quarters of these have less than five staff.

This volume of applications in less than a month demonstrates, as explained by the Minister of Economy and Employment, Elena Máñez, “the effectiveness of the flexibility and streamlining of ERTE force majeure in protecting employment and companies”, because if it had not been applied, we could be talking about “more than 190,000 jobs destroyed, not temporarily suspended.”

However, it is being considered that “it will be necessary to go one step further, and extend the ERTE over time due to force majeure linked to the tourism sector” and for this reason, the Canary Islands Government “will continue to work so that the State maintains this measure beyond the state of alarm”.

The General Directorate of Labor is in charge of authorizing the ERTE requests presented, a process that lasts a maximum of 5 days, since at the end of that period administrative silence operates, although even when this occurs, the General Directorate continues to manage the authorizations in order to give all legal guarantees to companies.

For their part, in parallel, companies that present an ERTE must directly manage the collective application for benefits for their workers with the State Public Employment Service (SEPE).

BREAKDOWN OF ERTE STATISTICS:

By economic activity:

hospitality and commerce received the highest number of files, with 32.15% and 25.94% of the total, respectively, followed by other services (7.81%); transportation and storage (6.76%); artistic, recreational and entertainment activities (4.02%); administrative activities and auxiliary services (4%); health and social services activities (3.97%); construction (3.58%); manufacturing industry (3.25%) and education (3.13%).

By economic sectors:

hospitality (32.1%), commerce (25.9%) and other services (34.6%) bring together most of the files.

Type of company:

44.92% of those that have presented ERTE are SL companies; 38.08% Autonomo companies; 6.22% EU companies; 3.57% resident foreign natural persons and 2.44% corporations.