There are 180s everywhere

BOOTHEN Bar, who travelled to San Blas to meet Emerald Lounge, came away with all the points, the hosts winning just one leg, which left them stuck at the wrong end of the table.

Grizzly was in top form for The Pub, hitting a 180 during his 3-0 defeat of Picasso’s Per. But the great Dane came back with two maximums in the doubles, which was the highlight of a 5-3 defeat.

Alan was the only winner in Tavern’s 7-1 defeat against an in-form Gaffers, who retain their second place in the league.

They are just behind the boys from Scruffy Macs, who dished out a spanking 8-0 defeat to Bar 180 A, with Tom’s 180 maximum, plus a 116 finish.

Ourplace Playboys and Pas O Nadas A shared a 4-4 draw, thanks to the Los Abrigos team’s trebles’ win, after Ourplace’s Colin secured two maximums. Not to be outdone Andy the Hatter grabbed another three perfect darts in a match which saw 59 ton-plus scores.

Another draw was achieved as Palms Pool Bar took the trebles at Waterfall in a close, local-derby encounter.

Lofty hit the heights for Marilyns A with a treble-19, bull finish to help inflict the first defeat of the season on Sandys, and put his team on top of the league. But despite their reverse, Sandys report that Marilyns is the place to be on a Friday night.

Marilyns B recorded their first win of the campaign with a 7-1 success against Nutty Nautas, for whom Ray had his first 180, and Neill hit an 85 with a finish on the bull.

Buzzing Bees claimed an 8-0 success against Bar Leones, and Naughty Nauta visited Lady Macs in San Blas, where, after a brilliant night of banter and darts, they came away with a 6-2 victory.

On the other hand, Nauta Nomads travelled to Ourplace Breakaways and ended up on the wrong end of the same 6-2 scoreline.

Finally, Pas O Nadas B entertained Bar 180 B, and, after impressive finishes from Anne, with a 91 for the hosts, and Jackie H’s 84 for the visitors, it was left to Lynne to clinch the trebles for the away team for a share of the points in a 4-4 draw.