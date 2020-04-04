17,000 FAMILIES IN SOCIAL HOUSING IN CANARIES EXEMPT FROM PAYING RENT

The Canary Islands Government announced yesterday that a total of 17,253 families who are tenants of social housing on the islands, are exempt from paying their monthly rent from April, until the state of alarm ends.

The measure proposed by councillor Sebastián Franquis, will be applied to the 12,725 protected houses in the rent regime overseen by the Canary Institute of Housing (Icavi), and to the 4,528 houses owned by Visocan, that Icavi have under agreement with the public company.

The families who are tenants of these dwellings, will automatically benefit without having to take any steps for suspension of these payments, as Icavi paralysed collection of monthly payments from these 17,000 tenants since Wednesday, April 1st.

“With this measure, we intend to protect the most socially vulnerable families in our archipelago who have been affected by the forced closure of economic activity due tothe health crisis, and contribute to alleviating the liquidity needs of thousands of households” said the councillor.

This suspension of rents will last until the end of the month in which the state of alarm is lifted, and will also compensate the two weeks of March when it started.

Icavi estimates the economic impact of applying this is around 900,000 euros per month.