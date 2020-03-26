MORE THAN 150 INFECTED HEALTH WORKERS IN THE ISLANDS.

55 doctors and nurses have tested positive for coronavirus in the Canary Islands in the last 24 hours.

The affected group, mainly women between 30 and 39 years old, represents almost 23% of the total cases in the islands.

The infections by coronavirus among the sanitary personnel shot up yesterday in the Canary Islands. In just 24 hours, the number of positives of professionals affected by the Covid-19 increased from 95 to 150, 22.8% of the total cases diagnosed in the islands, according to data handled by the Canarian administration.

However, the number of doctors and nurses on sick leave, is still much higher since isolation cases in homes, due to suspected infection, are not counted in that total, and it is estimated that it could be around fifty more health professionals.