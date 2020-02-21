14 migrants perish as sea, including two youngsters

AT least 14 people died on Monday, including two small children, after their small patera was shipwrecked while on route to the Canary Islands.

The tragedy happened close to Western Sahara, and the Info migrants website posted some information, giving details on the shipwreck,

Sadly, the post said that among the 14 who perished were the two children. The post also stated that a crew member from a fishing boat, who spotted the small vessel afloat in the waters, said the patera had already been at sea for three days, on route to the Canaries.

Unfortunately, because of the strong currents, the boat was set adrift which, along with the lack of food and water, led to several people dying.

The fishing boat alerted the Moroccan Navy, which, in turn, assisted in the emergency rescue. But there were few survivors.

The migrants were mainly from Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire, but this was not the first humanitarian tragedy to have happened in waters close to the archipelago.

Since last August, the route used by sub-Saharans has again become popular, although last December, 63 people lost their lives there.

On Tuesday, a Canarian search-and-rescue team attended to 30 people in trouble. And on this occasion, they rescued just about everyone, including a baby.

The team had spotted the vessel some 55km off the coast of Gran Canaria, All 30 were taken ashore, where the Red Cross were waiting to attend to them.

Since last Monday, the Spanish emergency services have been searching for five patera, which, they were told, had left the Saharan coast last weekend, heading towards the archipelago and carrying around 143 individuals.