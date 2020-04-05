13 RESIDENTS OF TEGUESTE NURSING HOME ARE HOSPITALIZED

The Ministry of Health has taken a series of exceptional measures due to the situation that has arisen at the San Marcos de Tegueste residential home, in Tenerife.

13 residents of the centre have been transferred to hospitals on the island, and the centre itself has been deep cleaned and disinfected by the UME.

In addition, the ten residents who are still at the centre, who have given negative results to coronavirus tests, have been isolated.

Sanidad is taking extreme measures to monitor and control this centre, where five deaths have already occurred, after detecting that the current situation of infections does not correspond to the forecasts that the technicians of the General Directorate of Public Health had performed, taking into account all the protocols that were implemented.

In the Canary Islands to date, there have been seven deaths in nursing homes related with Covid-19.

All have been in Tenerife, five in this residence in Tegueste; one at the Santa Rita Home in Puerto de la Cruz, and one at the Fasnia Senior Center.