UP TO 1,000 EUROS FINE IF SOMEONE IS IN YOUR CAR FOR NO REASON

As of midnight this last night the new amendment to Royal Decree RD 463/20, approved by the Government of Spain after the declaration of the state of alarm for the coronavirus pandemic, came into force.

The penalty for breaking these rules can range from 300 – 1,000 euros.

CASES IN WHICH YOU CAN USE YOUR CAR:

The use of your vehicle is governed by the Royal Decree that regulates the state of alarm.

Specifically, in its article 7, on the “Limitation of the freedom of movement of people”.

To purchase food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities.

2. To attend health centers, services and establishments.

3. To travel to your workplace to carry out your work, professional or business provision.

4. To return to the place of his habitual residence.

5. To assist in caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people.

6. To go to financial and insurance entities.

7. Due to force majeure or a situation of need (duly justified).

8. Any other activity of a similar nature that must be done individually, unless accompanied by people with disabilities or for other justified cause.

According to the Decree, you can use your car for any of the eight cases presented, but you can only do it “individually”, unless you are with someone who really needs it.