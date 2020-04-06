1.5 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS FOR FAKE NEWS IN SPAIN

The Spanish police have estimated that there are approximately 1.5 million fake accounts online launching hoaxes about the coronavirus, and

warn that their objective is “to spread fear among the population.”

The current situation of pandemic and confinement is a breeding ground for the unscrupulous and ‘fake news’.

Profiles, in theory, of Unicef ​​recommending to wash your hands with hot water and to stop eating ice cream to fight against COVID-19; in Bilboa, a fraudulent campaign that appeared on behalf of Cáritas (charity for the homeless) asking for money for the most vulnerable; and one for the United Nations ‘requesting’ personal data to feed the most needy families.

They are just three examples of the fake WhatsApps, tweets, or Facebook posts, that are popping up during this period to fool the most gullible.

The National Police warned about this trend yesterday, and calculated that there are close to one and a half million online accounts with the sole objective of misinforming society. “It is a serious risk,” warned the deputy director general for logistics and innovation of the National Police, José García Molina, in the daily report on the state of the pandemic in the country.

“They only aim to create social alarm,” stressed Molina.

Gender violence.

Police officials also stressed that surveillance has intensified in fear of more cases of gender-based violence.

Two women have been murdered by their partners since the state of alarm was applied. “Tensions can arise from confinement,” the police spokesman acknowledged.

The chief of staff of the Guardia Civil, José Manuel Santiago, pointed out that Alertcorps APP, where information on different crimes is collected, has an SOS button so that victims of this social scourge and health personnel send an alert signal to the nearest police station.

“Victims can always count on us. They will not be alone. We are aware that there is still a way to go” said Santiago.