Take Zig and Zag!

K9 Refuge news

ZIG and Zag had a difficult start in life. As very young puppies, the brother and sister lived on the street with their mum.

Now this happy pair, who’ll be medium-sized when fully-grown, are four months old, friendly and playful, and ready to find their forever homes.

They say: “It was a very hard life on the street. We didn’t think we were going to survive until one day, a very kind person saved us and took us to K9 refuge.

“We were so tiny and frightened at first as everything was so strange for us, and we had no experience of people. Every day, though, we gained confidence and we are now super-friendly and affectionate.

“Our people at K9 are very fond of us and say we are such live-wires, so intelligent and eager to learn. We are even walking well on our leads now.

“We like it at K9 and are now making lots of new doggy friends, but the refuge environment isn’t ideal for young pups like us, and we both so want to find our own forever families.

“We don’t mind if that’s together or separately. All we want is an opportunity to have a cosy and safe home, where we can grow up to be loving and devoted dogs.

“If you would like to meet us, please get in touch with our people at K9, in any of the ways mentioned.

Car Boot sale

Grabbing a bargain while helping our K9 dogs and cats … what could be better? Our Car Boot sales mean you can do exactly that, so come along to our next one this Sunday (29th Jan) at Los Gigantes bus station from 9am to noon.

There are always some excellent choices and bargains to be had. Our friendly K9 people will be waiting for you and are always happy to help. Remember, every cent raised goes towards the care of our K9 dogs and cats.

