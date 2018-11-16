VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

My name is Zarco!

Live Arico news

I AM a Labrador-mix, and only five years old. I was abandoned by my owners, because they didn’t want me anymore. I am a very friendly, gentle and well-trained dog.

I feel very sad living in a kennel, and wish I could have a warm, loving home, soon. Give me a chance to meet you, and I will give you all my love, forever.

Dog-walking club
Every Saturday, the dogs have a fabulous time with the walkers, and are looking forward to going out for a wander again tomorrow, from 9am-1pm. Please feel free to pop along, even if it’s just for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=44544

Posted by on Nov 16 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites