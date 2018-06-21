Youth on blue horizon

CD Tenerife update

EVEN the World Cup can’t completely relieve all the football withdrawal symptoms felt by CD Tenerife fans. But the wheels are moving, albeit slowly, behind the scenes.

Sporting Director Serrano has promised at least two new strikers and a right-sided midfielder, but no new players have signed on yet.

Training resumes on 11th July and two of the club’s most promising youngsters have been told they will be joining the senior squad for the pre-season programme, with a view to booking a shirt for the start of the Segunda Division campaign.

Nahuel, a 22-year-old left-back had an outstanding season with the B team. He also showed a glimpse of his potential with a full game against Espanyol in the Copa del Rey (King’s Cup).

Borja Llarena, a 19-year-old forward from the C team, had a

10-minute run-out in the penultimate game at home, and he is rated highly.

The first pre-season friendly has been set for Wednesday, 18th July, at CD Marino, prior to a one-week training camp in Marbella.

Tenerife’s Heliodoro Stadium, in Santa Cruz, won’t be ready for the start of the league season.

The grass is being returfed, because it never really recovered from the Aerosmith concert, staged there a year ago.

The league have given permission for Tenerife to play their opening two games away, which could mean an early derby clash with their nearest and dearest, Las Palmas, from Gran Canaria, who were relegated from La Liga last season.

The season’s fixtures will be announced on 23rd July, and the hopes of CDT fans will be reborn as coach Joseba Etxeberria tries to find a winning formula.