Youngsters are digesting even more plastic in food

PLASTIC by-products were found in an alarming 97-100% of blood and urine samples, taken from 2,500 children tested between 2014 and 2017, according to a new study by the German Environment Ministry and the Robert Koch Institute.

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel published the findings, which were part of a federal study, focused on “human biomonitoring” of youngsters, aged from three to 17. Traces from 11 out of 15 plastic ingredients were found in the test samples.

“Our study clearly shows that plastic ingredients, which are rising in production, are also showing up more and more in the body,” said Marike Kolossa-Gehring, one of the study’s authors.

“It is really worrying that the youngest children are most affected as the most sensitive group,” she told the magazine.

Researchers said that they were especially concerned about high levels of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) found in the study.

PFOA is an extremely persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemical, used frequently in non-stick cookware and in waterproof clothing.

Some 20% of those examined were above the limit, and, in the younger children, the proportion was even higher.

The study also showed children from poorer families had more plastic residue in their bodies than children from higher-income families, according to German public broadcaster ARD.

“It cannot be that every fourth child, between the ages of three and five, is so heavily burdened with chemicals that long-term damage cannot be reliably ruled out,” said Hoffmann. “The Federal Government must make every effort to protect people from harmful chemicals. Provision is an obligation.”

The chemical is dangerous for the reproductive system and is toxic to the liver. While a global ban of perfluorooctanoic acid will take effect in 2020, a group of international NGOs have criticised the EU for requiring an exemption for medical textiles from a global ban on the use of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), agreed at the UN Conference of the Parties (COPs) last May.

In a statement, NGOs, including the Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL), Health Care Without Harm (HCWH) and Arnika, expressed “deep regret and disapproval” for the request, which could “undermine an otherwise effective worldwide ban”.

Delegates from more than 180 countries agreed to the prohibition of the chemical’s use, adding it to Annex III of the Stockholm Convention at the Geneva conference. However, several exemptions for the substance, including one for medical textiles, were requested by the EU delegation, along with China and Iran, and approved.

The new German research was made available by the government, upon request by a Green Party inquiry into the effects of chemicals on public health.

Bettina Hoffmann, an environmental health expert, said there had not been enough research on how plastic chemicals affected the body, and how they were ingested.

The study results also show an increase in exposure to substitutes for previously banned chemicals, which Hoffmann sees as a critical signal.

“Substances classified as dangerous should not be replaced by similar chemicals with, likewise, questionable properties, she says.

The results of the study include, for example, the exposure to substances contained in cosmetics, children’s toys or medical devices.