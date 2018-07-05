Young Brit survives World Cup disaster

A BRITISH teenager survived after plunging from a Magaluf hotel’s fifth floor, while celebrating England’s World Cup win over Colombia.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after falling from the Flamboyan Caribe hotel, where he had been partying with his girlfriend and friends.

A kebab-shop worker called an ambulance after finding him lying outside the hotel. And, according to reports, he was in a “serious but conscious” condition when taken to Mallorca’s Son Espases Hospital.

The England fan is believed to have tumbled over at around 1.30am, just hours after England beat Colombia on penalties to earn their place in the quarter-finals.

Thousands of British holiday-makers poured into bars at the Punta Ballena strip, near the hotel, to watch the game.

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation in a bid to rule out foul play, perhaps because two British people have already died in Magaluf falls this year.