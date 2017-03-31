Young Alexandra won’t blow his own trumpet!

A TALENTED Spanish musician is preparing to make his debut at London’s Royal Albert Hall in London – and he’s just nine years old!

Alexandro de Gracia Garcia Antolinos (pictured), from the Alicante town of Almoradi, on the Costa Blanca, has been playing the French horn since he was six. And already, he is the proud owner of a CV that would delight many older musicians.

And, having achieved numerous national awards, he recently won the prestigious Grand Prize Virtuoso, held in London, in the Junior Metal-Wind category.

He is the youngest Spanish musician ever to obtain the recognition, and will collect the award at the Royal Albert Hall on 12th April, where he is set to perform a solo piece.

The youngster, who studies at the Conservatory of Orihuela school, is already interpreting professional pieces, along with some of the great musical classics by Mozart, Strauss and Beethoven.

Music began as a hobby for Alexandro. But, at the age of six he was already playing the horn, shortly after joining the prestigious Union Musical School of Almoradi.

He is now a member of the Symphonic Band of the Musical Union of Almoradi and Banda Joven, Alicante’s Youth Orchestra and the Murcia Region’s Federation of Symphony Bands.