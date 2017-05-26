Thank you, Luke

Accion del Sol news

LOS Cristianos schoolboy, Luke, who recently participated in Accion del Sol’s educational programme, was very impressed with all our hard work.

Being an animal lover, with two dogs of his own at home, he decided he’d like to help the refuge. He began saving some of his pocket money, and very proudly presented us with 27 euros, which will be put towards the care of the dogs.

We are so pleased with Luke’s commitment and unselfishness, which has really helped the animals. We would like to say a big thank-you to him, for his very kind donation.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol