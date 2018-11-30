Thank you, Julia and Laura

Accion del Sol news

LAST week, two lovely girls, Julia and Laura, made a couple of dogs at the refuge very happy, by taking them out for a walk, and giving them lots of love and affection.

Apart from their obvious needs, such as food, water and veterinary care, this is all the dogs want. They love going out for a stroll, so please do come and walk some of the lovely dogs in our care.

We have, once again, a large number of puppies at the refuge, and we urge you all to please adopt a dog or puppy, and don’t buy. Also, please do castrate or sterilise your dog, to help reduce the ever-growing number of abandoned dogs on the island.

Shoebox treats!

With Christmas just around the corner, we have started a campaign to ask our friends and supporters to donate a shoebox of goodies for the dogs, such as dog treats, tinned dog food for our older dogs, puppy milk, dog toys and chews.

Marion and her team do such an amazing job at the refuge, so it would be great to bring some Christmas cheer to our 230 dogs. You can deliver your box personally to the refuge on 20th December between 2-5pm, or call 6879 05511, to arrange for your donation to be collected.

Please write your name on the box, so that we know who kindly donated. We would like to thank you in advance for your help and support.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, or 602463242 between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol