We need you!

Cats Welfare news

FOSTERING kittens is very rewarding, watching them growing and playing, feeding them and realising how dependent they are on you. It’s perfect for people who don’t want a full-time cat of their own.

We are looking for foster carers, from bottle feeders and weaners, to big kittens. You would need to be able to drive, and have somewhere safe for them. All food and litter, bedding, litter trays etc. will be supplied, and any vet bills will be paid by us.

Please help us to help the kittens in need. Cats Welfare arrange the adoptions, once they are ready. Please send us a Facebook private message, if you are interested

Adoptions

We have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Please ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm. *All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home *

Shop volunteers

We always need people who would like to work in our charity shop. Shifts are from 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and you will never work alone. The air-conditioned shop has a lovely atmosphere, and tea, coffee, and a fridge full of goodies are provided.

They’re all there to be enjoyed, while in the company of our friendly volunteers, and very valued customers! If you are interested, contact us on Facebook, or pop into the shop for more information. Even if you can only spare a few hours a week, that’s fine!

Clothes, books and jigsaws

We are appealing to you all, please, for both ladies’ and men’s clothes, for our shop. We also need books of all genres, and in great condition, as well as jigsaws. Please have a look around at home, and drop them into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.