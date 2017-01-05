New Year, spring clean

OKAY, so it’s not Spring, but since we don’t have proper seasons here in Tenerife, New Year is as good a time as any to have a blitz of your property and get it back into tip-top shape!

Apart from clearing up after the festivities, it’s also time to cast a critical eye over your property and see what you can do to improve or update it.

Whether you rent out, or just use the property yourself, a coat of paint is the easiest and cheapest way to make a big difference to a room.

Pale colours reflect light and make spaces look bigger, while dark colours do the opposite. If you have a very long room, paint the furthest wall in a strong colour to make it seem nearer.

Don’t use too much colour in a small space or it will be overpowering. Use mirrors wisely to reflect light, and to make spaces look deeper and bigger. Use framed mirrors to add decoration.

Check your furniture and see if it needs an update. If your sofa is of good quality and just looks a bit tired, consider getting a free quote for re-upholstery before you decide to buy new.

That way, you know exactly what you are getting in terms of shape, comfort and size, and you can give your room a completely new look for a fraction of the cost.

If your sofa is beyond hope, or you need to increase your occupancy by buying a sofa bed, get a furnishing company to call by and give you a quote, and they can measure up at the same time.

Made-to-measure curtains will always look much better than ready-made ones that make do, and may not be as expensive as you think. So, with just these two items, you could completely change your whole property in terms of colour and appearance.

Think about replacing some of your furniture, especially if you feel it’s just shabby and not a bit chic! Or, if it is of good quality, why not consider spraying it in a colour to make it look more modern?

With these items, coupled with some co-ordinated cushions and artwork, your property will look brand new, and ready for another year.

