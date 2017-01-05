The New Year at K9

K9 news

Meet Heidi

HI, I’m Heidi. I have been at the refuge for a long time now. I was abandoned by my previous family over four years ago, and I don’t know why.

Maybe I grew too big for them. I so want to find my loving, safe-and-secure, forever home soon. My people at K9 say I am such a good dog, and they cannot understand why I keep being overlooked.

I am told I have a lovely nature, and get on so well with everyone. I am very clever, and I do love to learn new things. That’s especially true when there are tasty treats involved!

I share my room with my best friend, Mendoza. We get on really well, and one of our favourite things is to go out for walks together.

We love running around off-lead, and sniffing and exploring. I always come back when called because I know that is very important if you want to be a good dog.

My most favourite thing, though, is just to sit on the rocks to chill and relax with my K9 walkers. I’m now six years old (although you’d never know it), and I appreciate how good it is to just take in the views and shoot the breeze.

I get on well with male dogs, but can be a little wary of other females. However, if we are given time to get to know each other slowly, we get on just fine.

Do you have a place in your home and heart for me, please? I promise that, in return, I’ll be a loyal, loving and devoted companion. We would have such fun together. If you would like to meet me, please get in touch with my people at K9 in any of the ways mentioned below.

How you can help us in 2017

Last year saw over 150 beautiful dogs arrive at the gates of the refuge, under many different circumstances, but never through any fault of their own.

Happily, almost the same number have found their new, forever families. Our wish for 2017 is to see all our beautiful dogs in their own, safe-and-loving, forever homes.

While they wait patiently for that day to come, there are lots of ways you can help make their time at the refuge as happy as possible. Here are just a few:

Our pupsters love their time out of their kennels, especially when they have the company of people. Why not visit us any day between 10-1pm, and take some of our guys for a walk.

They’d love to show you their favourite tracks and sniffing places! It doesn’t matter how much or little time you have – two hours or 20 minutes are equally appreciated. Fresh air, exercise, good company – great for the dogs and for you!

Donate, or buy, at the K9 shop in Alcala main square. We always appreciate donations – hand them in at the shop, or at the refuge. You’re sure to find great bargains, and the friendly people there will make you very welcome.

We all know it isn’t always practical to have our own family dog, no matter how much we would love to, but how about fostering? The refuge environment can be noisy and stressful at times, and a small number of our dogs find it hard to settle.

We always need foster homes for these guys until they find their forever families. Depending on the circumstances, the foster period can be for days or months, and it makes the world of difference for that one dog.

Fostering is very rewarding. Why not consider it? If you would like more information, please do get in touch in any of the ways mentioned below.

Remember our car-boot sales. They are held on the last Sunday of every month at Los Gigantes bus station, from 9-12.30pm. There are always some great bargains to be had.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all – their stories and pictures – on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm. Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming re-homings on Facebook, by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.