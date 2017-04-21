It’s all down in writing…

DURING the next two weeks, Adeje Council will be promoting the written word in many forms as part of its 15th Adeje Book and Comic Fair.

The main event takes place in the car park beside the Adeje School of Music and Dance, the EMMA, today (Friday, 21st April)) and tomorrow.

“Heritage and Libraries Councillor Juan Desiderio Afonso Ruiz said: “We are working to create a space in which, as well as underlining the importance of reading as a skill and tool, we are giving the many Adeje book shops a platform to sell books.

“We are also giving the growing number of authors a chance to meet the public and promote their latest works.”

This year, as in 2016, there will be a dedicated section for non-Spanish authors. From 11am-1pm tomorrow (Saturday), the public can meet a number of English-language authors, as well as take part in a “chat” on getting started, getting published, inspirations, etc.

Some of the authors attending will be Gemma Metcalfe (Trust Me), Rebecca Stone (How to Treat a Woman) Richard and Nikki Atree (Nobody’s Poodle and Somebody’s Doodle), Susan Dehmel (Boris and Friends), and Joe Cawley (More Ketchup Than Salsa) and The Final Dollop).

Spanish authors launching new works include Pescadoras, marchantas o barqueras. Vendedoras de pescado en el sur de Tenerife, by Marcos Brito, El espejo del deportista. Refleja tus habilidades para disfrutar entrenando, by Jorge Pastor, Fran Batista y Javier Elá, ‘Monólogos, biólogos y otras buenas piezas, by Ramón Rodríguez Torres, Diario de la felicidad compartida, by José Juan Rivero and El Timple. El tratado. Barniz: mito o realidad, by David Sánchez León.

Today (Friday), there will also be a screening of the film El Recuerdo de Marníe at 5pm, plus a session using TED talk guidelines, with authors Covadonga García Fierro, on women in contemporary literature; Alfredo Zizzi, on publishing in a digital world; Alfredo López Pérez, on poetry and social networks, and Ramón Rodríguez on contemporary theatre.

All these talks are in Spanish and will take place tomorrow (Saturday) from 7pm to 8pm in the EMMA auditorium.

Other borough activities will see story-telling in the Fañabe, Armeñime and Tijoco-La Hoya libraries.

On Sunday (23rd April), in Adeje Cultural Centre, there will be a performance for all the family, Danza contadas, cuentos danzados, at Midday. The Piedra Redonda Residents’ Association will also host its annual poetry-reading afternoon.

Councillor Afonso Ruiz thanked the following, participating shops: Nymeria Comics, Librería Bárbara, Editorial Bahai, C.C.P.C. Centro de la Cultura Popular Canaria, Librería Dagobah, Ifara Libros, Todo Hobby La Clave, Llanoazur Ediciones, Librarías Damián, Librería La Repro, Librería El Candil and Le Canarien Ediciones.