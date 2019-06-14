Would-be murderer poured boiling water over flatmate

The man, who had who already had 25 criminal offences on his police record, did his best to cover up the incident by trying to modify the scene of the crime.

After he had moved things around their Santa Cruz apartment, he had the audacity to pretend that he had found his flatmate in a semi-conscious state.

He asked a family member to accompany him to the flat where, supposedly, he “discovered” the body, so they could act as witnesses.

The National Police homicide department attended the Barrio de Salud home, after the victim had been found in a

seriously-critical condition.

By the time they arrived, though, he had already been taken to hospital for treatment, after sustaining burns and open wounds to several parts of his body.

It became clear to officers that there had been a fight inside the premises, and that the victim had been battered with heavy, blunt objects, including dumbbells, on which the forensic team found traces of blood.

They also discovered that boiling hot water had been poured over him, creating the severe burns he had endured.

Investigators concentrated on his flatmate, who had “discovered” the body, because something didn’t seem right about how, casually, he had found him unconscious, while accompanied by a family member.

The detainee’s story was inconsistent, including his alibi, and officers also noticed that he had injuries compatible with a fight, including a broken finger.

Then, because they believed there was sufficient evidence against the flatmate, he was arrested and taken to the police headquarters for further questioning.

While at the station with his lawyer, he admitted fighting, and confessed that the burns were caused by him pouring hot water over the victim from a saucepan.

The man, now awaiting sentencing, is facing prison.