Well worth the wait

Ladies’ football

Egatesa Granadilla Tenerife 1 Santa Teresa 0

EGATESA Granadilla Tenerife super-fan Emiliana has learned, in her 100 years, that patience is a virtue. And her beloved team had to show the same quality before turning their superiority into a 1-0 home win over Santa Teresa.

It was quite a party atmosphere at El Medano on Sunday because TV Canaria were showing the Spanish Ladies Premier League game live.

And centurion birthday girl Emiliana joined the pre-game team photo, before performing a ceremonial kick-off before the main action.

The visitors from Extremadura were stubborn, and, with the home side not quite clicking in front of goal, they had to keep plugging away.

Tenerife were almost caught cold in the first minute when Santa Teresa hit the bar. But they soon settled and played some good, build-up football. Ana Gonzalez deserved better from a spectacular overhead kick, but no one reacted quickly enough to capitalise on her skill.

Ana had a frustrating first half, with three strikes in quick succession all scrambled away, the third by the keeper’s foot.

Then Pisco made a good opening down the left before squaring the ball to Ana, whose shot was off target.

The few chances Santa Teresa had came from home errors. Keeper Noelia Ramos misjudged a shot and gave away a corner, but did much better with her clean take when the set-piece ball was pumped high across her goal.

The pressure kept coming from Tenerife. A swift move down the right ended with Virgy Garcia glancing a shot wide with her head.

Santa Teresa managed a late effort before the break, Anna Torres setting up Estafa Lima. But Noelia Ramos scooped up the ball before she could muster a clean shot.

But a few minutes into the restart produced the winning goal. Paloma Lazaro broke on the left, and, from outside the box, fired the ball home from an acute angle.

Silvia Doblado could have added to the advantage soon after, but her header drew a confident save from Emmeline. And the keeper was alert again to punch clear a Virgy Garcia chance.

Sub Luana Spindler looked lively and her neat lay-off to Ayano Dozono was worthy of a goal.

Tenerife coach Toni Ayala made good use of his bench to push for a clinching second goal. Natalia Ramos took over from Ayano and Silvia tried to beat the visiting keeper with a clever, long flick that just missed the target.

In the end, a 1-0 victory was still good cause for celebration – and Emiliano was out on the pitch joining in!

But life at the other end of the league table is still hard for La Laguna-based Tacuense. Despite a strong fightback, they lost 3-2 at Sporting after going 3-0 behind.

Patricia reduced the arrears in the 60th minute, and Estela grabbed a last-minute goal. But they are still rooted to the bottom of the table.