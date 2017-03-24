Worshippers tuck in

AS St Patrick’s Day began bursting into a blaze of green, white and gold, with plenty of black stuff, a midday Mass was held at Our Lady of Carmen church, in Los Cristianos.

Father Jose Estevez Herrera took the service in English to a large congregation of ex-pats and holiday-makers, many decked-out suitably for the day ahead. And after the service, they adjourned to the crypt for coffee and snacks.

The local community rallied round with biscuits donated by Subway, cake from Croquant and financial support from Los Cristianos Properties. Then, with clean souls and full bellies, they set out to celebrate in style.

There was plenty to celebrate the day after as well because Ireland’s depleted rugby team, against all the odds, inflicted mighty England’s first defeat after their record-equalling, 18-match run of wins. But England still won the Triple Crown, with Ireland runners-up.