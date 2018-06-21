WORLD CUP FILES

SAUDI ARABIA, coached by former CD Tenerife striker Pizzi, had a scare when their internal plane was hit by a bird strike on the way to their second game. Flames were licking around an engine on their A319, not long after taking off from St Petersburg and heading south to Rostov-on-don. Some passengers even filmed the flames and posted on social media. Thankfully, the Rossiya Airline plane was able to reach its destination, complete with squad and officials, who were shaken but not harmed. They will be hoping for a smoother trip home after being knocked out of the tournament.

CROATIA had to carry on their opening group campaign a man short, after former Blackburn player, Nikola Kalinic was packed off home after refusing to come on as sub against Nigeria. Now playing for AC Milan, Nikola said he had a recurring back injury. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic was less than impressed as Nikola had £done his warm up routine on the sidelines before delivering his bombshell. The player has performed similar U-turns in a Croatia friendly game, and in a warm-up session before training. But this time the coach had enough and sent him home, even though FIFA rules mean they can’t replace him in the squad.

BRAZIL star Neymar had an Oxford couple tearing their hair out in frustration when he took to the pitch with his new

bird’s-nest hair-do. Alex and Sian Pratchett have set out to draw all 682 players taking part in the World Cup, to complete their own home-made sticker album. Neymar was one of their first finished works, and they had to complete an update to show his crowning glory. Their artistic task is to raise money for a series of charities, and £2,700 had been raised by the end of the first week of games. But Neymar might not be able to show his locks much longer in Russia because he is struggling with an ankle injury.