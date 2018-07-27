Workers’ rights, and political post-truths!

THE rights of workers in the 21st global market place, and the emergence of post-truth in politics, were just two of the subjects under the spotlight during the first day of Adeje’s Summer University.

Gloria Rojas Rivero, the University of La Laguna’s law professor, is leading the course on “Globalización y empresas en red: organización empresarial y nuevas formas de trabajo” (globalisation and internet businesses and new forms of work).

She is looking, in particular, at the consequences of this new form of business and employment for workers and their work conditions, with workforces spread across many, different, national jurisdictions

“We are examining how we deal with the main concerns of institutions, dealing with workers’ rights and conditions, given the phenomenon of global economy”, she said.

Over the three-day course, students will have examined delimitation, inter-company co-operation, franchising,

sub-contract networks, unions, collaborative platforms, and how workers can identify and guarantee their rights.

To date, she said: “The rights of workers are not evolving to meet the new needs,” and, to date, most of the new problems for workers haven’t been dealt with adequately.

“The new business networks mean that a company can make its products in over 60 countries, and those workers are subject to different labour laws and conditions.”

Rosa María Calaf, the highly-regarded television correspondent, was the main speaker at the opening session of a conference on the history and social communication of Macaronesia, as part of the Summer University.

She offered students a personal vision of journalism today, in particular “post-truth”, in which debate is framed largely by appeals to emotion, disconnected from details, and by the repetition of talking points, with speakers rebutting the presentation of facts.

And while it could seem like a new development, she says post-truths have been around for a long time, yet are more prevalent today.

The existence or peddling of “false news” goes back over many years, and she even referred to England’s King Charles II in 1762, who had to issue an edict outlawing false news about the Crown circulating in taverns.

Post-truths, which appeal to the emotions, are nothing new. But what has changed, she argued, was that new technology increased the widespread impact and speed of circulation of post-truths.

She named Brexit, the election of Trump and the recent Italian general election, in addition to the Catalan situation, as examples of issues which had been, and are, affected by the use of

post-truths.

The Adeje Summer University has been running all week with course, workshops and parallel cultural activities in the centre of Adeje town.