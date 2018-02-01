The wonderful world of cats

Cats Welfare news

DID you know that cats sleep 16 hours of any given day?

They also show affection, and mark their territory by rubbing on people. Glands on their faces, tails and paws release a scent to make their mark.

Cats have five toes on their front paws, and four on each back paw.

A cat’s heart beats at almost double the rate of that of a human, from 110- 140 beats per minute.

Cats can not detect sweetness in anything they taste.

Eating grass rids a cat’s system of any fur, and helps with digestion.

Cats have 24 more bones in their bodies than humans.

Cats have dreams, just like us. They start dreaming when they reach a week old.

Rather than nine months, cats’ pregnancies last about nine weeks.

A cat can reach up to five times its own height per jump.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 662 52 40 06 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Trinket

If you are weighing up the advantages of adopting an adult cat, rather than a kitten, take a look at Trinket. With the average life span of most cats being 18+, at two years old, she is a baby!

She has tested negative for feline leukaemia, which eliminates all the worries regarding this, and any problems concerning mixing with other cats. (Trinket loves other kitty friends.)

She is fully vaccinated, neutered and micro-chipped, and completely house trained. We know she loves human company, and doesn’t mind being on her own, if you go out to work. She’ll definitely make someone an amazing furry friend. What are you waiting for? Please contact us to arrange to meet her.

All cats go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.

BOOKS NEEDED!

We urgently need books of all genres, and in great condition, to sell. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them into the shop. Can’t get there? Ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he’ll arrange collection.