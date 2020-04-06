WOMAN IN SANTA CRUZ STEALS TWO POLICE OFFICERS HELMETS IN RETALIATION FOR A FINE

A 48-year-old woman retaliated after being fined for having her vehicle parked on a pedestrian street in Santa Cruz, she removed the police officers helmets who had left their motorcycles parked to carry out a foot patrol in the local area.

The events happened last Friday afternoon when the woman had parked her car, a Fiat 500, in the pedestrian area of ​​Calle Valentín Sanz, without any justified reason, the police proceeded to issue a fine and, subsequently they parked their motorcycles in the vicinity for a foot patrol.

In addition to the traffic sanction, she also received a fine for breaching the State of Alarm conditions and also judicial proceedings against her as her actions affected the police service because for two hours the agents could not carry out their work.