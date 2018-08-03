Woman dies in crash

A CRASH involving a car and a truck on Wednesday left a woman dead and two other people injured.

The incident occurred at 5.45pm, just past the Guargacho junction on the TF-655 by Km2, in the direction of Guaza.

A black BMW, driven by the woman, collided head-on with the truck, and police closed the road to enable an emergency

helicopter to land on the road.

It carried the woman straight to hospital, but staff of the SUC confirmed her death through injuries soon afterwards.

Two other people were taken to Hospiten Sur by ambulance: a 43-year-old woman with neck pains, and a man, aged 42, who had pelvic injuries. Both are in a stable condition.