Woman badly injured as ambulance crashes

A WOMAN aged 73 suffered serious injuries, and another four people were injured, in a collision between an

ambulance and a car last week in the El Botanico area of Puerto de la Cruz

All four people are aged between 56-79 and the Canarian emergency services were informed swiftly, just before 5pm.

The caller said an ambulance had turned over on to its side after colliding with a car, which sent emergency ambulances, as well as the fire service, to the scene rapidly.

On arrival, the rescue teams attended to some of the

injured parties, but two people were trapped inside the car, so the firemen had to help release them for medics to assess them quickly.

Once they had all been stabilised, they were transferred to a nearby hospital, where all parties received treatment and were kept under observation.