Wind beneath our wings

By Colin Kirby

CD Tenerife 2Elche 0

PEOPLE perched on their rooftops, overlooking the far end of the Heliodoro stadium, is always a sign that Tenerife are on a hot streak.

It was certainly nose-bleed time on Saturday night as the team elevated themselves to fourth in the league. Even the pigeons will have to fight for their perches at future home games.

The week’s build-up to the game was dominated by the three new transfer-window signings. But Senegal-born Amath showed what they have to live up to with a two-goal master-class.

The 20-year-old loan striker, from Atletico Madrid, keeps on improving and is fast-becoming Tenerife’s wind beneath their wings.

True, his early-season games, when he was tied to a restrictive wide role, were not so convincing. Now, though, he roams the final third of the pitch, using his speed and deft touch to dazzle the opposition.

Tenerife´s back four pushed higher up the field to put pressure on Elche – not an easy tactic to carry off. But when your defence is as confident and solid as the Tenerife back line, it works well.

But Elche had little to offer, and former Santa Cruz hero Nino had a quiet game, apart from a long drive at Dani Hernandez on the half-hour.

It barely tickled the keeper, who is also at the peak of his game. The firm defence limit his practise time these days, fully aware that if a rare chance arises, Dani will mop it up easily.

Aaron is another key player. His build-up and link play is mostly under-rated, but he provides the team’s pulse, getting around the Elche defence with ease.

The opening goal showed why Choco Lozano was picked ahead of Cristo Gonzalez. Yes, he is finding goals hard to come by, yet he contributes plenty.

With two defenders seemingly having a high ball covered, Choco forced his way between them to nod the ball on to Amath.

He locked on and danced the ball past the keeper with 10 minutes of the first half to go. And Tenerife’s dominance carried over into the second half.

Suso won the ball on the right and sent a searching pass in for Choco, who wasn’t quite quick enough to turn it into a shot.

Nino found a nugget of form from his past days when he turned sharply and fired a fierce shot at Hernandez, who tipped it over the bar like swatting a fly.

The second goal was another lesson in finishing. Amamth won the ball and pulled his markers wide before stroking it into the net casually.

The 14,376 crowd, reflecting their appreciation, were in full roar and baying for more goals. And a double substitution brought Tyronne and Omar into the action for Suso and Choco.

But the home pace dropped a little, even after an Elche dismissal. A shocking tackle by Pelegrin hacked down Amath and the red card was richly deserved.

But Tenerife have a problem with punishing short-handed teams and it proved the case again. It didn’t matter so much with a two-goal lead, but it’s something that needs ironing out.

Rachid was given a 10-minute debut, replacing the sublime Alberto, and there was time for a couple of super saves from Dani.

Tenerife face a stern test at Valladolid on Sunday. But with Japanese signing Gaku Shibasaki still to add to the mix, hopes will be high.