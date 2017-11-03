Why not be the wind beneath their wings?

CORY’S Shearwater chicks, cute but vulnerable, majestic in flight but confused by the bright lights of busy tourist zones, face an annual struggle to leave, safely, their Canarian breeding grounds for their Atlantic freedom.

Thankfully, they have plenty of friends from environmental groups, to councils and hotels. But you could be their biggest friend in these vital, first few weeks of their lives.

A well-drilled rescue operation has swung into action for the “Pardelas”, and many have already been saved after crash-landing on beaches, balconies and walkways.

It’s as easy as phoning the free 112 emergency number. Operators are geared up to receive your call in English as well as Spanish, and will send a Civil Protection team to take the fallen birds away for a health check, later releasing them back into the wild.

Just a small problem you may think, but Arona is a hotspot for the chicks’ first-flight failures. Last year, 621 Shearwaters were helped back on track from this municipality alone, in just a few weeks.

Sharon Leighton, who owns the Cats Welfare charity shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur, actually rescued one from a balcony on the nearby Sand Club complex last Sunday.

“A lady came into the shop and asked if I could catch a bird, which had landed on her balcony,” said Sharon. “She was unsure about touching it.

“But once I saw the bird, I knew it was a protected species and took it back to the shop and called the police, who dealt with the situation.”

The beautiful seabirds are good swimmers, and, even when they’re young, their webbed feet are pretty powerful.

They live out in the Atlantic, using islands, such as the Canaries, to lay their eggs on open ground, in the cliffs and ravines, between

October and November.

But this leaves them open to attack from cats and dogs, and they are unable to find food for themselves.

Amigos de Las Pardelas has stressed that Shearwater chicks must not be fed or given water. If found, the advice is to put them in a box with holes in, call 112 and operators will either arrange a pick-up, or advise you of any nearby drop-off points.

Rumbo Ziday volunteers are organising the rescue campaign, and have plenty of back-up.

Here in the South, these fallen birds are found annually, some 80% of them landing in Arona, Adeje, Guia de Isora, and Santiago del Teide.

Arona has already taken the lead, with preventative measures announced by Environmental Councillor Yurena Garcia, in a recent meeting with tourist-sector reps at the Arona Gran Hotel.

The measures included reducing light intensity by 40% from midnight, where it’s safe to do so, closing sports facilities from 10pm, and talking to hotels about finding the chicks on balconies and outside areas.