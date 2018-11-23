Wife’s acid attack, by former husband

A WOMAN was rushed to the University Hospital (HUC) on Tuesday night in a serious condition, after being sprayed with acid in the face, in La Laguna.

She is said to have been attacked by her 45-year-old former husband Matteo E.A, an Italian who was arrested by police in the South of Tenerife, for, allegedly, committing a crime of gender violence.

The horrifying incident took place just before 9.30pm, when the Emergency Services received an alert from a cafeteria near the Plaza del Tranvía, in La Cuesta, and immediately activated the established protocol.

The woman was helped by the Canary Emergency Service (SUC), which took her to the hospital by ambulance.

National Police officers will be in charge of the investigation, and the Local Police are also involved.

Sources close to the family have indicated that the woman is stable in hospital.