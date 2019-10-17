Wife let her sick husband die, without medical help
A WOMAN aged 56 has been charged by National Police with the manslaughter of her husband, after leaving him for dead when he began suffering a hypoglycaemic attack.
His wife had, apparently, watched him suffer until he passed away at their La Laguna home in Taco, San Cristobal, before requesting medical assistance. The probe began after police confirmed that the middle-aged man had died with complications of the attack.
Suspicions arose when the investigation officers discovered that his wife, who was with him at the time, would have been fully aware of his illness, as well as having certain instructions on what to do if a crisis occurred.
The police were even more suspicions because of the time frame, between her husband’s death and when she called for an ambulance. She would have known that a call for immediate help would have saved his life.
National Police analysed the glucose in the deceased man’s blood, which proved that he was in a critical state, and unable to request medical help himself.
Officers have discovered that only weeks before his death, the wife had taken out several insurance policies.
The National Police officers dug deeper into their investigation, and, together with all the collective evidence, the wife was presented before a judge, and is now awaiting a full hearing.
