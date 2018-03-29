Website allows banned drug book to be online

A NEW website enables people to read a banned book, about Spain’s underworld drug-smuggling, through the words of the classic Don Quixote.

A court in Madrid has banned Fariña, a non-fiction work about cocaine being shipped from Columbia to Spain.

Sales of the book were halted after Jose Alfredo Bea Gondar, former Mayor of Galicia’s O Grove, brought libel proceedings against the publishers.

But the Booksellers Guild of Madrid has since built a website, which includes a digital tool that searches for, and locates, the 80,000 words that make up the forbidden manuscript from within the Don Quixote text.

According to the Guild, the site had more than 30,000 hits after being online for just two days.

Fernando Valverde, the Guild’s secretary, said those behind the site discovered that all the words in Fariña were featured, in some form, in Don Quixote.

Those who made the site just had to find a way of placing the words in the same order as the book, and displaying them on the website so that people were able to read it.

“It’s a metaphor for the fact that, in the digital era, you can seize a book, but you cannot gag words,” said Valverde.

Bea Gondar brought the case to the court because the book alleges that he was involved in the unloading and shipment of cocaine. It also alleges that he took part in negotiations between the Columbian Cali cartel and local smugglers.

But Bea Gondar, interviewed on a TV channel, stressed: “It’s all completely false.”

The former mayor was investigated and convicted of drug-smuggling. But his sentence was, subsequently, overturned by the Spanish Supreme Court after an appeal, which is stated in the latest edition of Fariña.

The launch of the website comes as Amnesty International recently claimed that free expression in Spain was being stifled by the country’s legal code.