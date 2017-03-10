Weak bench, big wrench!

By Colin Kirby

CD Tenerife 1 Mirandes 1

TENERIFE, since the turn of the year, have been one of the best Segunda Division teams. But, unfortunately, they do not possess one of the best squads!

That was exposed so cruelly in this home draw with struggling Mirandes. Injuries and suspensions leave coach Pep Marti trying to cover the gaps, and the January transfer window dealings have yet to pay off.

Yet the fans are still upbeat because the previous week’s surprise win at Mallorca means four points from the last two games. As Eric Morecambe might have said: “Tenerife got the right points, but not necessarily in the right order!”

With Raul Camara and Edu Oriol injured, there was no natural right-back. But Jorge, always magnificent in central defence, moved across to cover and had an uncomfortable evening.

Tayron, tried as a strike partner for Amath, was carried off after eight minutes with a hip-muscle injury. On came Cristo Gonzalez for another chance to prove he’s not just a moody young forward.

The 15,506 Carnival crowd barely had time to adjust their fancy-dress outfits before a quick left-wing break and a cross from Aaron found the head of Amath, who nodded in his ninth goal of the season.

That should have been the launch-pad for another goal-spree, but Mirandes were desperate for points and sensed uncertainty in the changed home defence.

Pedro Martin, one of several ex-Tenerife players, was fired up and tested Dani Hernandez with a decent shot. Shortly after, he looked to have exploited Jorge, but Captain Suso back-tracked well to clear the danger.

Then, just before half-time. the unthinkable happened. The ball broke to Nestor, and it appeared to be in slow-motion as his shot went under the diving Dani to make it 1-1.

Tenerife were making little impact up front, with Cristo drifting out of position and not showing the urgency expected of him. But Aitor Sanz came off the bench for Alberto five minutes into the second half and freshened up the midfield.

Aaron found Suso darting inside and passed to him, but his shot at the keeper was soft. There´s always a buzz when Amath is on the ball, and he tried all his tricks. Then, leaving defenders in his wake, he slipped the ball to Aaron, who couldn’t force a save from the Mirandes keeper.

The referee was unravelling, dishing cards out for niggling offences and missing the obvious spoiling tactics of Mirandes’ sub Maikel and their keeper, Sergio.

The best chance of the game fell to Cristo, but his shot was rushed and careless – the hallmark of his play this season.

Suso had his 32nd birthday in the week, and he still has plenty of fire in him.

A typically-determined run took two defenders to stop him short of the goal, and though Cristo has 13 years’ advantage on Suso, he is lagging behind him in every department.

Tenerife created plenty of pressure, with Aaron firing in long corners and trying to vary it with a few, shorter, set-piece moves. But the lack of another goal-scorer to help Amath was proving costly.

The referee topped a poor performance by denying the home side a clear penalty in the 74th minute. Tenerife-born Maikel Mesa locked his legs around Amath’s and brought him down in the box.

Even the Carnival-themed pirates, wearing eye-patches, could see it was a spot-kick, but the ref waved claims away.

After that, some desperation crept into Tenerife’s play. Aaron’s shot rebounded to Camiile who blasted wide, while Cristo aimed his effort at the moon … and time was fading away.

Another uninspiring striker, Jouini, for Jorge was a gamble for the final three minutes and a miserly two minutes of stoppage time. But it didn’t affect the result.

Camille will miss Sunday´s game at Getafe through suspension, so maybe Japan’s Gaku Shibasaki, a January signing, will finally be ready to play after illness and “anxiety” problems.

The other two January arrivals have injuries and just 112 minutes action between them, so coach Pep Marti might have to dip into the rich pool of B-team talent to shore up the squad.

The weekends other results saw Levante and Girona tighten their grip on the automatic promotion places.

But Tenerife at least rose to third, with a great chance of nailing one of the four play-off spots.