“WE ARE NOT READY TO RELAX RESTRICTIONS” SAYS ILLA

“We would like nothing more, but now is not the time for the children to go out”

The Minister of Health for Spain, Salvador Illa, has said that the Government will continue “acting with the utmost caution and prudence” and, as soon as it sees that its “possible” to soften the measures, “in this sense or in some other way, it will”.

He went on to say that “the government would like nothing more” than to be able to announce more permissive measures such as children being able to play in the streets, but unfortunately “it is not yet time” to do so.

Illa was responding to questions in a press conference earlier today after the extraordinary Council of Ministers session, which approved the extension of the state of alarm until April 26th, in which he assured that the Government is aware of the “great effort” that the little ones are making by staying at home.

“Believe me, we would like nothing more than to be able to announce more permissive measures in this regard, but at the moment we think that this is not the time,” Illa lamented, adding “but as soon as we do, we will.”