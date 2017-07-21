Wayne needs a home

K9 animal news

LITTLE Wayne is a special dog with special needs. He has a spinal condition that requires an operation and, while he waits for this, he needs a quiet and calm foster home where he can have lots of attention and love.

He is in pain at times, and, because of this, does not have the patience right now to share a home with children or other animals. He simply wants to be with his person as much as possible, and to have very short toilet-walks.

Ideally, he’d love to be with one or two adults who want to be with him, comfort him and love him. Can you, or perhaps someone you know, offer this gentle lad a foster home? If so, please contact us.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.