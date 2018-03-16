A water journey, through the ages

“THE Water Route/Ruta del Agua”, now an annual Adeje event, takes place this Sunday and is designed to explain the significance of water in the evolution of the local society, which has always depended on this vital resource.

As in previous years, the route will be led by members of Adeje’s municipal folklore group, wearing costumes of bygone days, acting and explaining, in English and Spanish, the route taken by water in Adeje over centuries.

Participation in the event is free, and Adeje Tourism Councillor Ermitas Moreira García said: “The historical riches of our borough are very important, reflecting our history as a people.

“We believe the rescue and valuing of these traditions, through projects such as this, are of huge benefit; not just for residents but for our visitors as well.

“Through different cultural experiences, they can also enjoy new experiences and sensations.”

She added: “We are extolling these historic elements, unique to us as a town, and which we can also promote as a tourist attraction. The water route is an excellent example of this.”

The trip begins at 11am on Sunday, at the entrance to the Barranco del Infierno (near the Otelo restaurant), and will take participants on a journey through time, via various old water mills and fountains, such as the Molina de Arriba, the Fuente de los Tres Chorros, and other historic, stopping points in the town.

In parallel, those following the route will also discover something of the lives of Adeje’s marquises.

During the 19th century, liberal politician Pascual Madoz, a member of a progressive party and author of a statistical, geographical dictionary of Spain, described Adeje as (translated) “a territory with a sad and monotonous aspect in the valley, surrounded by hills; the rest of the area is delightful, with some of the most fertile stretches to be found on this side of the island: water to irrigate the land, the walk known as the Infierno, which descends from the highest part in the mountains to the canal, forming the Barranco del Agua (Water Ravine)”.

During Sunday’s walk, participants can delve into details of the borough’s past, which they can appreciate, first-hand, through a series of set-pieces, created just for this event.

Adeje has always held a privileged position in the island, as much in previous centuries as today. The borough boasted the greatest number of springs in the midlands of the Tenerife island: two in the Erques ravine, three in the area known as El Aserradero, two in the Barranco del Infierno, one at the top of the Barranco del Agua, another at the foot of the Roque de los Brezos and, finally, one which was by the Roque de Imoque.

The borough was also home to a number of important Guanche (Tenerife aborigine) settlements, and, of course, to the Gran Tinerfe, a king among Guanches, whose statue now sits at the entrance to the town.

Following the conquest of the South, and, in particular, of Adeje, water played a vital part, and the hydro-resources from the Barranco del Infierno – the Adeje River – ran from the springs to the sea.