Wanted man’s cruising days are definitely over

A BRITISH man, wanted internationally for crimes against national security and public order, was caught and arrested on a cruise ship, which docked at the Gran Canaria port of Santa Catalina, in Las Palmas, at the end of October.

National Police were alerted by Romanian authorities that a wanted man, 32, who had a European warrant out for his arrest and extradition, was aboard the ship.

Undercover police, with the help of the cruise-line security guards, found him mingling with other guests in a communal area, trying to avoid being detected.

When discovered, he threatened to cut the throat of a security guard. But minutes later, he surrendered, and was handed over to the Judicial Authorities, rapidly, along with police reports.