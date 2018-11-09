VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Wanted man’s cruising days are definitely over

A BRITISH man, wanted internationally for crimes against national security and public order, was caught and arrested on a cruise ship, which docked at the Gran Canaria port of Santa Catalina, in Las Palmas, at the end of October.

National Police were alerted by Romanian authorities that a wanted man, 32, who had a European warrant out for his arrest and extradition, was aboard the ship.

Undercover police, with the help of the cruise-line security guards, found him mingling with other guests in a communal area, trying to avoid being detected.

When discovered, he threatened to cut the throat of a security guard. But minutes later, he surrendered, and was handed over to the Judicial Authorities, rapidly, along with police reports.

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=44415

Posted by on Nov 9 2018. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites