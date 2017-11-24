Wanted Brit’s decade in the sun finally ends

A BRITON, on the run from police for 10 years, appeared on Monday before the La Linea Court in Cadiz, on a European Arrest Warrant.

The 42-year-old man, identified only as AJL, is accused of being involved in a traffic accident with two La Linea Local Police officers in 2007, assaulting one and injuring the other.

The Guardia Civil, who received information about his possible whereabouts in September, made concentrated searches of the suburbs, around the provincial towns of Palmones and Los Barrios.

Officers, who eventually recognised the man on his way to a shop, arrested him immediately. They soon realised he was carrying a fake driving licence and ID card, which had been issued in Gibraltar in the name of a third party.

The cops also found discovered that he had access to a number of cars, which he used, selectively, to dodge the law. But his luck ran out on Monday!