Walk for life funds pouring in already

THIS year’s Walk for Life, in aid of breast cancer, will be held on 16th December, and fund-raising is already taking place all over the island.

The Carrera por la Vida/Walk for Life Foundation was set up by Brigitte Gypen, who is always grateful when people go out of their way to promote the event and collect donations.

Brigitte, a tireless worker for the cause said: “We are particularly delighted to be able to announce that, in recent weeks, the Fundación CLC World has donated over 10,000 euros to our cause.”

She added: “The money was raised by staff and guests taking part in special activities at three CLC World tourist resorts here in South Tenerife. And the staff at these resorts are the kind of people who are willing, and more than happy, to push the boat out in a good cause.

“They held bingo games, lucky-dips, face-painting, cake sales, and a fancy-dress race, with the workers all in pink, so they were also raising awareness about breast cancer, which is an integral part of our work, all year around.

There was also a bouncy castle for youngsters at the resorts, and a sangria demo for the older ones!

Lots of companies donated prizes for raffles, and CLC World offered a seven-night accommodation prize in Tenerife, Malaga or Turkey.

Overall, the day raised 5,200 euros and the Foundation had agreed to match the sum, euro for euro, up to 5,000 euros, so the final sum was 10,200 euros.

Thanks to the companies who donated prizes: Freebird, Showtime Live, Submarine Safari, Volcano Teide, Pyramids of Arona, Aquaplaned and Jungle Park, Aquatic Termal, Ombu, Elegant Excursions, Karting Tenerife, British branded, Travelsub, Watersports Tenerife, Loro Parque, Siam Park, Los Naranjos, Steve Costa @ bootcamp, Juan Stop car shop, Suncare Central, The Palms Chippy, Paddy O’Kellys, Venture Restaurants, Royal Palm, Yates, Sun Inn, Ritmania Fame Academy, Lucky 7’s Burger Joint, English Rose, Toby Jug, Canarias Bedding sl and Coca Cola.