Walk the K9 wonder-dogs

K9 animal news

Our dogs love their time out walking; the exercise, the company, the fun and, best of all, the sniffing! But it’s not just the dogs who enjoy it, our dog walkers love it, too!

Volunteer dog-walker Pauline Crooks spends her winters on the island, and visits the refuge two or three mornings a week to walk her canine chums.

Pauline says: “It’s a great way to spend a few hours, and all the dogs are gorgeous. They love treats and going for walks, so they are always happy to see us. With fresh air and exercise all round, it’s definitely a win-win situation.”

If you have some spare weekday mornings (any time between 9-1pm) and love dogs and the outdoors, why not pop by and take some of our guys for a walk?

They’d love to show you their favourite haunts. It makes no difference if you have 20 minutes or two hours to spare, or if you prefer to walk only small, or large, dogs.

They will appreciate your time and attention, and, in return, you’ll enjoy fresh air, exercise and good company. You’ll be sure to leave with a smile on your face!

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.