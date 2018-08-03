Walk for change

Live Arico news

CHRIS Fleury, local diving instructor and superhero to the dogs, walked alone, recently, all the way down Tenerife, from Puerto de la Cruz to El Medano, raising money for Live Arico and EcoOcean.

At the height of the summer, this is no small achievement. It took him two days, and the dogs have benefited to the tune of 417 euros. We are all so grateful to him, and would welcome anyone else who has fundraising project ideas. Please get in touch with us on our Facebook page.

Party in Palm Mar

On Sunday, 12th August, from 2-6pm, we are back to party at Clouseau’s in Palm Mar! Come and enjoy the island’s best entertainers, take part in the raffle and tombola, and have a wonderful afternoon helping our refuge dogs!

Can any business or locale spare a raffle prize, please? It will be gratefully received. Come and enjoy some fun in the sun, while helping us to help the dogs.

We are in urgent need of your support for the dogs. Our refuge is full-to-bursting, so please visit us to see all the different breeds and sizes up for adoption.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com