All waiting for homes!

Accion del Sol news

THERE are 220 gorgeous dogs at the refuge, waiting patiently for the day they will be lucky enough to be adopted.

Some of the dogs in our care have never experienced the love of a good owner, and to sleep in a comfy bed. Many of the dogs get passed by because of their age, breed or size, but they all have one thing in common; an abundance of love ready to give to you, despite some of the horrendous acts of neglect and cruelty that so many have experienced.

Please do adopt a dog – don’t buy. Come and visit us if you are thinking of adopting.

Our next event

A date for your diary is the 7th July which is our next fund.raising event. Please pencil it in, and come to support the many dogs in our care.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol